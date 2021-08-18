Returning heroes: A triumphant homecoming for Corby's BMX Olympic medalists

Two of the region's Olympic stars have received a heroes' welcome at the venue where they train in Corby.

Charlotte Worthington won gold and Declan Brooks a bronze medal in the Freestyle BMX competition in Tokyo. Charlotte was also the first woman to land a back flip 360 competitively. 

Today they were welcomed back to Team GB's Adrenaline Alley training base in Corby where they are already inspiring the next generation of riders.

