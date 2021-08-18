Play video

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

Two of the region's Olympic stars have received a heroes' welcome at the venue where they train in Corby.

Crowds gathered at Adrenaline Alley to welcome the victorious Olympians Credit: ITV News Anglia

Charlotte Worthington won gold and Declan Brooks a bronze medal in the Freestyle BMX competition in Tokyo. Charlotte was also the first woman to land a back flip 360 competitively.

Charlotte in action this summer at Toyko 2020 Credit: PA

Charlotte Worthington and her team-mate Declan Brook won Gold and Bronze Credit: ITV News Anglia

Today they were welcomed back to Team GB's Adrenaline Alley training base in Corby where they are already inspiring the next generation of riders.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

To come home and feel like we're bringing it home for all the locals at Adrenaline Abbey - including the staff- everyone has helped towards these achievements. Charlotte Worthington, Olympic Gold medallist

Declan signing some helmets for youngsters at the alley Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's just great to bring it back to this place, it's done so much for us, I've been coming here for 13 years now and I've seen the whole place evolve and obviously we have evolved a lot as riders as well it's amazing. Declan Brook, Olympic medallist

Mandy Young set up Adrenaline Alley Credit: ITV News Anglia