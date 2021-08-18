Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard
Two of the region's Olympic stars have received a heroes' welcome at the venue where they train in Corby.
Charlotte Worthington won gold and Declan Brooks a bronze medal in the Freestyle BMX competition in Tokyo. Charlotte was also the first woman to land a back flip 360 competitively.
Today they were welcomed back to Team GB's Adrenaline Alley training base in Corby where they are already inspiring the next generation of riders.