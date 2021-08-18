Community groups in Bedford to get thousands to encourage vaccine uptake

Up to £30,000 is being given to community groups in Bedford to encourage vaccine uptake.

Six organisations will get a grant from Bedford Borough Council of up to £5,000 to help address ‘vaccine inequalities’ and encourage people to get the jab.

The council says groups who apply may offer transport to and from vaccinations, share information, translations, organise meetings and even provide befriending services.

Just 63% of over 18’s have had both jabs in Bedford, compared to around 80% of people in East Suffolk.

Currently there are around 300 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in Bedford and council leaders hope this initiative will reduce that number.

COVID-19 has not gone away and we continue to see high levels of infection locally. Some people are still at increased risk of serious illness, and vaccination is the single most important thing we can do to keep everyone safe. We are open to any ideas from groups that can help increase vaccination uptake in Bedford Borough. Cllr Louise Jackson, Portfolio Holder for Health and Wellbeing

The grants will be awarded at the end of September and must be spent by the end of the year.

Organisations can apply for the funding by Sunday 5 September on the council website.