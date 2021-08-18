Finding a fitting tribute to the founder of the RSPB

Play video

A campaign to remember the founder of the RSPB has reached the charity's headquarters in Sandy in Bedfordshire.

Emily Williamson started the society at a tea party 100 years ago - and now four mini statues have been created to raise awareness of the rather forgotten conservationist.

People are being asked to vote for their favourite which will be turned into a life size bronze statue.

In 1889, Emily invited her friends to her home and asked them to sign a pledge to Wear No Feathers- to stop birds being killed in the name of fashion. That is how the society for the protection of birds - now the RSPB - was born.

100 years ago, Emily's Wear No Feathers pledge became law. The Plumage Act ended the trade in exotic feathers and saved an estimated one million birds.

She was a very beautiful young woman and I think in a quiet but very determined way, she really achieved a huge amount. Clare Abbatts, Sculptor

Now it's up to the public to decide which of the four designs will be chosen to represent her.

So far we've had thousands of people voting and people in the Anglia area will be able to come to Minsmere on the Suffolk coast, or Titchwell on the North Norfolk coast to have a look at the designs next week. Be great to meet people there. If they can't do that then they can vote on our website. Andrew Simcock, Emily Williamson Statue Campaign

With 15% of UK birds now at risk of extinction - the campaign is a fitting reminder that her legacy is more crucial than ever.