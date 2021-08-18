There's speculation that Banksy might have left his mark on another one of our seaside towns in the East of England.

This mural was discovered near the Stone Pier earlier today at Harwich in Essex.

It depicts a Victorian child with a fishing line, on the end of it is a blue face mask.

Now, interest is growing over whether or not the painting was created by Banksy, who has already confirmed he's behind artwork found in Norfolk and Suffolk earlier this month.