"It's a real life-saver" the team-mates who helped saved their friends life with a defib
A 56-year-old man from Wisbech owes his life to the swift action of his football team mates - and the fact the ground where they were playing had a defibrillator.
Paul Murray collapsed during a walking football match at Wisbech Town's ground. However using the machine his team mates managed to bring him round before paramedics arrived.
It comes after the former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest whilst representing Denmark at Euro 2020.
The 29-year-old collapsed during the first half of his country’s group match against Finland in Copenhagen in June.
He received emergency treatment on the field and later underwent a successful operation to have a heart-starter device fitted.