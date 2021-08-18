Play video

A 56-year-old man from Wisbech owes his life to the swift action of his football team mates - and the fact the ground where they were playing had a defibrillator.

Paul and his Wisbech team mates

Paul Murray collapsed during a walking football match at Wisbech Town's ground. However using the machine his team mates managed to bring him round before paramedics arrived.

Paul is now recovering in hospital Credit: Picture: supplied

When it happened the training kicked in... thanks to the defib it saved his life... without that means then I'm pretty sure he wouldn't be here now, it's really easy to use it tells you what to do, it's a real life saver Jonny Pearce, Manager, Wisbech Town walking football team

It comes after the former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest whilst representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euro's in June Credit: Twitter

The 29-year-old collapsed during the first half of his country’s group match against Finland in Copenhagen in June.

He received emergency treatment on the field and later underwent a successful operation to have a heart-starter device fitted.