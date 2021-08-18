"It's a real life-saver" the team-mates who helped saved their friends life with a defib

A 56-year-old man from Wisbech owes his life to the swift action of his football team mates - and the fact the ground where they were playing had a defibrillator.

Paul and his Wisbech team mates

Paul Murray collapsed during a walking football match at Wisbech Town's ground. However using the machine his team mates managed to bring him round before paramedics arrived.

Paul is now recovering in hospital Credit: Picture: supplied

It comes after the former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest whilst representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euro's in June Credit: Twitter

The 29-year-old collapsed during the first half of his country’s group match against Finland in Copenhagen in June.

He received emergency treatment on the field and later underwent a successful operation to have a heart-starter device fitted.