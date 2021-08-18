We will remember: honouring the air crew killed in a tragic training flight
A Second World War aircrew has been honoured nearly 80 years after a tragic training flight crash in Cambridgeshire that killed them.
Nine people died when their Wellington bomber plunged into a railway marshalling yard after hitting overhead cables.
Gordon Wakefield grew up in Wisbech and lies buried in the town cemetery. He was just 20 years old when the plane crashed.
The new memorial commemorates Gordon and the other eight men who died when a Wellington bomber came down during a low level training mission near March in 1941.
The pilot Sgt George Bruce from Hertfordshire, was also only 20 years old. His nephew and great nephew were among those attending today's memorial service.
Six crew died long with three ground crew who had joined the flight to gain experience. It had flown out of RAF Marham where 115 Squadron was based. Their home is now at RAF Wittering near Peterborough, with representatives also among those attending.
At the time the land where the plane crashed formed part of the railway's marshalling yard. It is now in the grounds of Whitemoor prison. Staff gave up their time to build the memorial using reclaimed materials.
Organisers hope the memorial will ensure those who lost their lives during the Second World War will never be forgotten.