A Second World War aircrew has been honoured nearly 80 years after a tragic training flight crash in Cambridgeshire that killed them.

Nine people died when their Wellington bomber plunged into a railway marshalling yard after hitting overhead cables.

Gordon Wakefield grew up in Wisbech and lies buried in the town cemetery. He was just 20 years old when the plane crashed.

The new memorial commemorates Gordon and the other eight men who died when a Wellington bomber came down during a low level training mission near March in 1941.

The pilot Sgt George Bruce from Hertfordshire, was also only 20 years old. His nephew and great nephew were among those attending today's memorial service.

I didn't know much about my uncle when I was growing up and my father didn't know much about the death of his brother, so through Raf Marham and other historical organisations I was able to find out a lot more and tell my father about it before he passed away, so it was lovely to do that, it's lovely so many people seem to want to remember. Gareth Bruce: Pilot's Nephew

Six crew died long with three ground crew who had joined the flight to gain experience. It had flown out of RAF Marham where 115 Squadron was based. Their home is now at RAF Wittering near Peterborough, with representatives also among those attending.

It is a huge honour and such a privilege to represent not only 115 Squadron but also the Royal Air Force.. a very poignant time to remember everything that has happened in the past and its a candid reminder for us in terms of the future for all those who have served and continue to serve in the Royal Air Force and the armed forces Sqd Leader Rich Kellett: Officer Commanding 115 Squadron

At the time the land where the plane crashed formed part of the railway's marshalling yard. It is now in the grounds of Whitemoor prison. Staff gave up their time to build the memorial using reclaimed materials.

The local March community holds ones of the largest cenotaph parades in Cambridgeshire so the act of remembrance for us is a really signifcant honour and when we discovered there was a crash site within out boundary we felt it was only right and proper we do something to help remember the men who lost their lives but also our other colleagues in the armed forces. Ruth Stephens - Governor HMP Whitemoor

Organisers hope the memorial will ensure those who lost their lives during the Second World War will never be forgotten.