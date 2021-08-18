Woman seriously injured after 'falling from moving vehicle' in Hitchin

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle in Hitchin.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after the woman reported fell from the vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602 yesterday.

It happened just before 1pm close to Kingshott School in Stevenage Road.The road was closed between the Great Wymondley Turn off to Whitehill Road immediately after the incident but has since reopened.Police say as part of their investigation, officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking anyone driving along this stretch of road at that time to get in touch.