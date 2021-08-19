Police have launched an investigation after an 18 year old woman was sexually assaulted on a beach in Norfolk.

It happened between approximately 1am and 2am on Tuesday 17 August, when the 18-year-old was approached by an unknown man on Hunstanton beach before being sexually assaulted.

Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. "We are however keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward and speak with officers. Detective Sergeant Richard Moden

Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/59796/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.