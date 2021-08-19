18 year old woman sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
Police have launched an investigation after an 18 year old woman was sexually assaulted on a beach in Norfolk.
It happened between approximately 1am and 2am on Tuesday 17 August, when the 18-year-old was approached by an unknown man on Hunstanton beach before being sexually assaulted.
Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/59796/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.