The deposition of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer has been postponed just days before it was due to take place.

In a statement released on Thursday 19 August, a spokesman for the teenager’s family said the decision had been reached by “mutual agreement” but could not comment any further.

His mum and dad were due to fly out to the states ahead of the hearing, which would see Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan give evidence under oath as part of a civil claim for damages brought by the Dunn family in the US state of Virginia.

The case was due to be heard on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf following a road crash which killed Harry outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2020.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department in January last year.