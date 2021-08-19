Play video

Click above to listen to an interview with the new Chief Executive Tom Abell.

The new boss of the East of England Ambulance Service says it will take months, if not years to see a 'whole series of changes' at the troubled health trust.

Tom Abell took up the post of Chief Executive at the beginning of August - becoming the third boss in 5 years.

His appointment comes after a string of issues for the service.

In January 2018 a whistleblower claimed up to 20 patients died because of delays.

In July 2019 Inspectors said the staff were 'poorly led'.

In May 2021 a report urged more training after the deaths of 3 staff.

Then in October the trust was put in special measures after an inspector's report found a culture of bullying and abuse.

Unions have now said calling in military support in Essex and Cambridgeshire is just a sticking plaster calling for better pay and adequate breaks to help retain staff.