Some pubs in the Anglia region have reported running out of beer after breweries cancelled deliveries due to driver shortages.

The problem could be made worse as one union threatens beer delivery staff will walk out at the end of the month if a pay dispute's not solved.

The Kings Arms in Saffron Walden was forced to close on Sunday and Monday because of a lack of beer caused by a shortage of delivery drivers.

We were told Friday that we weren't getting it at all, so obviously we were down to our last odds and ends ready for a busy weekend so we begged, steeled and borrowed from where ever we could but took the decision to shut Sunday, Monday because it was just embarrassing all round really. Debbie Bashford, Landlady, The King's Arms

Just this month lorry operators like Bretts in Cambridgeshire told ITV News Anglia that they are finding it impossible to recruit enough drivers causing major issues in the supply chain.

For many pubs that could get worse because of strike action by drivers for Northampton based logistics giant GXO in a dispute over pay.

They're working flat out including high levels of overtime but this still doesn't compensate them for loses between £8,000- £10,000 for losses in 2020 not only in loses of wages but also in overtime. Mark Walker, Unite

One of the breweries affected is Heineken who told ITV News Anglia:

We are doing everything we can to get our beers and ciders to customers. In light of the proposed industrial action, we have advised customers to order extra product in advance, and are looking at alternative delivery methods over the short-term. We're keeping our customers constantly updated. Heineken UK spokesperson:

Some pubs say they are now preparing for the strikes by swapping to more local independent ales.

We've built a really good relationship over the years with a lot of independent suppliers, so our production line from the brewery to us is actually quite solid at the mo, however we have found over the last couple of weeks, that some products are more diff to get hold of. Phil Cutter: Owner, The Murderers