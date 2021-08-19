Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson
Some pubs in the Anglia region have reported running out of beer after breweries cancelled deliveries due to driver shortages.
The problem could be made worse as one union threatens beer delivery staff will walk out at the end of the month if a pay dispute's not solved.
The Kings Arms in Saffron Walden was forced to close on Sunday and Monday because of a lack of beer caused by a shortage of delivery drivers.
Just this month lorry operators like Bretts in Cambridgeshire told ITV News Anglia that they are finding it impossible to recruit enough drivers causing major issues in the supply chain.
For many pubs that could get worse because of strike action by drivers for Northampton based logistics giant GXO in a dispute over pay.
One of the breweries affected is Heineken who told ITV News Anglia:
Some pubs say they are now preparing for the strikes by swapping to more local independent ales.