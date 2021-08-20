Councils in the Anglia region do their bit to help Afghan refugees
As thousands of people flee the Taliban in Afghanistan, councils across our region are pledging to do their bit to help.
Around 5,000 refugees are set to come to the UK in the first year of the government's new resettlement scheme with a further 15,000 over the next few years.
In Essex, Colchester and Chelmsford have already committed to taking in 80 people.
They're being temporarily housed in hotels.
Charities in the region say the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has prompted a huge reaction.
Councils in Suffolk say it's time for acts of humanity and the whole county will play its part.
A number of Afghan Interpreters and their families have already been helped with resettlement.
In Norfolk they've helped 19 Afghans since July under an existing scheme and will be welcoming more.
Cambridgeshire too is ready to help, with three families expected in South Cambs alone.
