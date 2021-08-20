Homeless charity in Essex says its new home will help save lives in the wake of the pandemic.
A homeless charity in Essex says its new home will help it save lives in the wake of the pandemic.
Day centre Sanctus served almost 17,000 hot meals to vulnerable people from its tiny kitchen in Chelmsford last year, and almost all of these were handed out as take aways, because of lockdown.
Now, that's all changed.
Restrictions have eased and after a £60,000 renovation, its opened the doors of its new, much bigger premises.
The new premises provide somewhere dry and warm to sit with a hot meal surrounded by support and friends.
It's an experience that for 18 months was taken away for many due to the pandemic.
The renovation took 7 months and has not only given them a new cafe and kitchen, but two more floors which they'll use for training and support sessions.
Volunteers say working in the old facility was becoming difficult with the amount of people they were trying to serve, especially during the pandemic.
Now the environment is much better for everyone.
It's important because getting people in for a hot meal is only where the offer of help starts.
Former heroine addict David became a regular at lunchtimes five years ago, now he's a member of staff.
It's hoped the new centre will help lead the way in the community's post-pandemic recovery.
