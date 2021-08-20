Play video

A homeless charity in Essex says its new home will help it save lives in the wake of the pandemic.

Day centre Sanctus served almost 17,000 hot meals to vulnerable people from its tiny kitchen in Chelmsford last year, and almost all of these were handed out as take aways, because of lockdown.

Now, that's all changed.

Restrictions have eased and after a £60,000 renovation, its opened the doors of its new, much bigger premises.

The new premises provide somewhere dry and warm to sit with a hot meal surrounded by support and friends.

It's an experience that for 18 months was taken away for many due to the pandemic.

We've been homeless for two years, it's been a struggle, here and there. During Covid was quite a difficult time for us as well, trying to find somewhere, but since we've found somewhere to go it's been brilliant. We've had great support behind us, obviously with my partner, he's been supportive of me and everything else. Avril Payne, Sanctus service user

This is where the charity was working from last year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The renovation took 7 months and has not only given them a new cafe and kitchen, but two more floors which they'll use for training and support sessions.

Volunteers say working in the old facility was becoming difficult with the amount of people they were trying to serve, especially during the pandemic.

I mean there is a lot of bumping, especially when you're working at speed. And then you are opening hot oven doors, so you're always on the go and saying 'mind your back, because I'm opening the door', while somebody's washing the dishes and then you're taking out knives and cutlery, so you do have to be careful, it is a tight space. But we've all just adapted and tried to do our best. Yasmin Drury, Volunteer cook

The new facility is much better for everyone. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Now the environment is much better for everyone.

It's important because getting people in for a hot meal is only where the offer of help starts.

Former heroine addict David became a regular at lunchtimes five years ago, now he's a member of staff.

They helped with everything. Mental support, housing, feeding me, keeping my mind occupied on a daily basis, there was just everything there for me, it was just brilliant. David Clarke, Cafe server

It's hoped the new centre will help lead the way in the community's post-pandemic recovery.

