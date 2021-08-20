First-time mum from Peterborough talks about her recovery after being put into a coma with Covid
ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson went to meet Hajrah and her baby boy
A first-time mum from Peterborough, who gave birth hours before being put in an induced coma because of Covid, has spoken to ITV News Anglia about her recovery.
28-year-old Hajrah Aslam who caught the virus in January at 35 weeks pregnant.
She spent eleven weeks being treated at the Askham centre near Doddington, and thanks to the specialist therapy she received there, she is now back home with her baby son.
Hajrah says she could barely function after waking up from being in the induced coma for six weeks.
She said her one goal was to be able to see her son, Huzayfah, so she knew she couldn't give up.
Huzayfah was delivered by emergency c-section after his mum was admitted with Covid because he was pressing on her already struggling lungs.
Hours later, with her condition worsening, Hajrah was placed in a coma.
Today Harjah still struggles with many simple tasks and tires easily.
But she comes from a large and very close family, so there's been plenty of help.
Now, she's over the moon to be back in Peterborough with her family.
Hear more about Hajrah's story here:
Read more: