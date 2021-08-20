Play video

ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson went to meet Hajrah and her baby boy

A first-time mum from Peterborough, who gave birth hours before being put in an induced coma because of Covid, has spoken to ITV News Anglia about her recovery.

28-year-old Hajrah Aslam who caught the virus in January at 35 weeks pregnant.

She spent eleven weeks being treated at the Askham centre near Doddington, and thanks to the specialist therapy she received there, she is now back home with her baby son.

Hajrah says she feared she wouldn't see her family again when she was put into an induced coma. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hajrah says she could barely function after waking up from being in the induced coma for six weeks.

I was bed bound I couldn't do anything. I literally had to learn the basics again. Like a new born baby, learning to walk, use my hands again, my feet. Everything! I've learned from scratch. It was the hardest thing I have ever had to go through. Hajrah Aslam

Hajrah was desperate to recover so that she could be back home with her baby, Huzayfah. Credit: ITV News Anglia

She said her one goal was to be able to see her son, Huzayfah, so she knew she couldn't give up.

I wanted to be back to normal, I wanted to be back to how I was before and I had this- I'm a first time mum - so I wanted to do everything first time mums do. So my target was him. All I could think about was my baby. I needed to get to that end goal. Hajrah Aslam

Huzayfah was delivered by emergency c-section after his mum was admitted with Covid because he was pressing on her already struggling lungs.

Hours later, with her condition worsening, Hajrah was placed in a coma.

What they did is they rang my family, just informing them that I was going to be placed in an induced coma. And I rang my family too because at that point I was really scared. I though I wasn't going to make it so I said my goodbyes to them. I said look after my boy and that's all I remember after that. Hajrah Aslam

Hajrah still struggles with simple tasks sometimes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Today Harjah still struggles with many simple tasks and tires easily.

But she comes from a large and very close family, so there's been plenty of help.

Now, she's over the moon to be back in Peterborough with her family.





