Five people taken to hospital as cases of drug overdoses rise

Five people in Hertfordshire were hospitalised last night after suffering suspected heroin overdoses.

It comes as Public Health England issue a warning after a sharp rise in the number of overdose cases in England.There have been at least 46 poisonings resulting in 16 deaths in south London, the South East, South West and East of England over the past two weeks.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Peartree Lane in Welwyn Garden City at 10pm when a man inside the house collapsed.

While he was receiving treatment, a further three men became unwell. All of them were taken to hospital.

Just after midnight, officers were then made aware of another suspected heroin overdose case in Knella Road.

The man also collapsed and was taken to hospital.

Inspector Spencer Neil said:

This week Public Health England warned of a sharp rise in the number of overdoses linked to people using drugs. Although at this early stage there is no evidence to suggest the incidents in Welwyn Garden City are linked to other overdose cases across the country I would like to urge those who use drugs, particularly heroin, to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much. Inspector Spencer Neil, Hertfordshire Police

"The full PHE advice can be read on the government website.

"As always, if you have any information about suspected drug dealers in your neighbourhood please contact police online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to one of our Force Communication Room operators via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call our non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"Hertfordshire Constabulary will be working with PHE, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the National Crime Agency who are leading the investigation into the recent rise in overdose cases across the country."