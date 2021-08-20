Milton Keynes cyclist takes on epic challenge this football season

A cyclist from Milton Keynes is taking on an epic challenge this football season.

Mark Crowther's been a Luton Town supporter for 40 years and now he's combining his passion for the Hatters and cycling.

He's pledged to travel to every away game on his bike, covering thousands of miles.

The furthest distance that I'll cycle in one day is what I did on Tuesday which was 133 miles to Barnsley. There are longer distances, Middlesborough 220 miles, Swansea and Blackpool are over 200 miles, but they'll be done over several days. So in terms of one day cycling, Tuesday was the longest. Mark Crowther

Mark will be cycling thousands of miles for charity. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mark sees the cycling challenge as an adventure, but he's not just doing it for fun.

He's raising money for three charities - CALM, Prostate Cancer UK and Luton-based Keech Hospice Care.

Every year we need to raise £6m, and I think what Mark is demonstrating is his own way of doing something and he's so enthusiastic about it, that it's really encouraging others to actively get involved in something themselves. Sarah Phillips, Community Fundraiser, Keech Hospice Care

Sarah Phillips is in charge of community fundraising for Keech Hospice Care. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mark's already raised almost £2000 and is positive it's going to be a great season for Luton Town.

Really just thank you to everyone, it's just been..... I've just been blown away by the support, encouragement, also the generosity of people. And for someone that struggles with compliments is a bit strange for me to be receiving all this praise. Mark Crowther

