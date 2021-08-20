Milton Keynes cyclist takes on epic challenge this football season

A cyclist from Milton Keynes is taking on an epic challenge this football season.
Mark Crowther's been a Luton Town supporter for 40 years and now he's combining his passion for the Hatters and cycling.
He's pledged to travel to every away game on his bike, covering thousands of miles.
Mark sees the cycling challenge as an adventure, but he's not just doing it for fun.
He's raising money for three charities - CALM, Prostate Cancer UK and Luton-based Keech Hospice Care.
Mark's already raised almost £2000 and is positive it's going to be a great season for Luton Town.
