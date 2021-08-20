Six people arrested at Adventure Island in Southend

Six people have been arrested after an assault at Adventure Island in Southend.

Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance at 4.40pm on Friday (20 August).

Police arrived within two minutes to find a man in his 20s had been assaulted.

The man did not require medical treatment.

People took to social media reporting they had been told to leave the park, with some describing scenes of 'chaos'.

One of those arrested, a 15-year-old from London, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

Three others from London and one person from Stockton were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They all remain in custody.