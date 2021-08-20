Play video

ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer went to see how they're training's going

Just two years ago a group of eight young farmers from Essex formed a tug of war team, and now they've been chosen to represent England on the international stage.

They'll be one of the youngest, most inexperienced teams on the circuit.

However, after their performance in the domestic league impressed selectors, they're off to Spain for the tug of war world championships.

The team only formed two years ago. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They'll be up against the best teams in the world.

It's the next level now, we've gone from being an alright young farmers team to a good team and association, and to get the chance to represent England is fantastic.... the ends will be longer and harder than what they are here, you're up against the best teams in the world and these are teams that train months together to be the best they can be so we've got to be the best we can be. Owen Embleton, Essex Tug of War

Martin Tabard is the team coach, he's competed in the sport for 30 years.

The news that the team would be competing in the championship came as a bit of a surprise to him...

You could have knocked me over with a feather to be honest, I didn't expect it at all, we got into the position where we were by winning medals at the nationals but because they're a relatively new team you don't expect to be offered the chance, the lads have grasped it with both hands, they've upped their training, been watching their weights, it's a really big thing for us. Martin Tarbard is the team coach

Being one of the youngest and inexperienced teams to compete, they'll have to hold their own in competition. Credit: ITV News Anglia

They'll be competing in the 720KG category, meaning each team member has to maintain a specific weight.

They say the teams to look out for will be the Swiss, the Dutch and the Swedish.

The sport is quite a lot bigger in Europe and particularly in the Basque region where we're going in Spain... we'll be in a rugby stadium, obviously we're used to being in a field, that's going to be a whole new thing and it's against all sorts of teams from around the world, any sport you participate in your major dream is to travel the world and compete and we're doing it in a sport we love. Jamie Dixon, Essex Tug of War

The group have set up a fundraising page to help support their tug of war journey financially. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The sport is entirely self-funded, the team even has to buy its own England kit.

To help with costs they've opened a go fund me page to raise money for accommodation and expenses while they're out in Spain.