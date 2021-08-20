Just two years ago a group of eight young farmers from Essex formed a tug of war team, and now they've been chosen to represent England on the international stage.
They'll be one of the youngest, most inexperienced teams on the circuit.
However, after their performance in the domestic league impressed selectors, they're off to Spain for the tug of war world championships.
They'll be up against the best teams in the world.
Martin Tabard is the team coach, he's competed in the sport for 30 years.
The news that the team would be competing in the championship came as a bit of a surprise to him...
They'll be competing in the 720KG category, meaning each team member has to maintain a specific weight.
They say the teams to look out for will be the Swiss, the Dutch and the Swedish.
The sport is entirely self-funded, the team even has to buy its own England kit.
To help with costs they've opened a go fund me page to raise money for accommodation and expenses while they're out in Spain.