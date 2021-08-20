The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy and thundery downpours during Saturday afternoon.

Warning area for Saturday's Thunderstorms Credit: Met Office

Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning. These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours. Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations.

