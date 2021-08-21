Driver cut free from car after it crashes into bungalow

A driver had to be cut free from their car after it crashed through the front wall of a bungalow in Cambridgeshire.

The crash happened just after 6pm on Friday 20 August at Fleming Court in March.

The person living in the bungalow was not injured.

The view from inside the bungalow Credit: Cambs Police

Special constables and the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team were called and worked with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, the East of England Ambulance Service and MAGPAS at the scene.

The driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by Ambulance.

Inquiries are going on to find out how the crash happened.