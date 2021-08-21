Harwich Museum is officially opened by TV Presenter Tim Wonnacott

  • Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey

As many community projects struggle as a result of the covid pandemic, one group in Essex has bucked the trend.

Volunteers are celebrating the completion of Harwich Museum after months of hard work.

Inside the new Harwich Museum Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's taken sixteen months to get the project off the ground, find a building and build all the displays.

One part of Harwich history which can't be ignored is the role that neighboring Dovercourt played as the home of TV comedy Hi De Hi.

Items from the show have been collected and are on display, with one of the original cast invited along to take a look.

Hi De Hi's David Webb (The Webb Twins) was guest of honour at the opening. Credit: ITV News Anglia

TV Presenter and antiques expert Tim Wonnacott opened the museum. Credit: ITV News Anglia