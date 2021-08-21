Harwich Museum is officially opened by TV Presenter Tim Wonnacott

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey

As many community projects struggle as a result of the covid pandemic, one group in Essex has bucked the trend.

Volunteers are celebrating the completion of Harwich Museum after months of hard work.

Inside the new Harwich Museum Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's taken sixteen months to get the project off the ground, find a building and build all the displays.

The really fantastic thing for Harwich, it is so unusual today to open a new museum, a lot are shutting, so Harwich is bucking the trend, this is going to be the pace to come to look at objects that relate to Harwich and we're here to celebrate that. Tim Wonnacott, TV Presenter and antiques expert

One part of Harwich history which can't be ignored is the role that neighboring Dovercourt played as the home of TV comedy Hi De Hi.

Items from the show have been collected and are on display, with one of the original cast invited along to take a look.

Hi De Hi's David Webb (The Webb Twins) was guest of honour at the opening. Credit: ITV News Anglia

I love the yellowcoats of course, they are special, there are some scripts here as well, some photographs of all my friends and the cast, sadly many have now left us and everything you see here is a reminder of that wonderful time. David (The Webb twins) Hi De Hi Yellowcoat

TV Presenter and antiques expert Tim Wonnacott opened the museum. Credit: ITV News Anglia