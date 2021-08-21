Protest march against knife crime in Wellingborough

People joined a protest against knife crime in Wellingborough today (21st Aug) following the death of a teenage boy in the town.
16-year-old Dylan Holliday was fatally tabbed near Queensway Park earlier this month.
The 'Off the Streets' march brought people together to call for an end to weapons and violence on the streets.
Dylan Holliday was stabbed to death in Brooke Close on the evening of the 5th August, while a fifteen year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Two 16-year-old boys, who can't be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.