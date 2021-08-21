Protest march against knife crime in Wellingborough

People joined a protest against knife crime in Wellingborough today (21st Aug) following the death of a teenage boy in the town.

16-year-old Dylan Holliday was fatally tabbed near Queensway Park earlier this month.

The 'Off the Streets' march brought people together to call for an end to weapons and violence on the streets.

I want them as well, the parents, and everyone throughout this community to see that, if we unite together, we can make a change. This is home, it's all home, this is really close. This is affecting our kids, this is not acceptable and we need to make a change we need to make a stand, that needs to happen now. Ravaun Jones, protest organiser

It's a matter of contacting police, the council, the community leaders. I hope to present a petition in parliament which will will then go to the home secretary and will go to home affairs. I've already met with ministers in the home office to explain once we know what the community wants we've got a channel to put that forward nationally. Peter Bone MP, Wellingborough, Conservative

Dylan Holliday. Credit: Family photo.

Dylan Holliday was stabbed to death in Brooke Close on the evening of the 5th August, while a fifteen year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Two 16-year-old boys, who can't be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and attempted murder.