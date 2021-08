Harlow Council say they ‘welcome’ an investigation being carried out by the Environment Agency over a mysterious bright blue river.

The Environment Agency will investigate the water in a part of Canons Brook after it turned blue.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, the leader of Harlow Council, says it has taken ‘pressure’ to get the investigation going and that situations like this should be priorities.

I welcome that finally the Environment Agency has investigated the source of the pollution in Canons Brook working with Thames Water. It has taken pressure from myself and others like the MP to get this situation investigated and the source identified. We need agencies with statutory responsibilities in our town to prioritise issues like this. Councillor Andrew Johnson

It’s not the first time water has been polluted in Canons Brook according to council officials.