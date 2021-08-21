Jailed Cambridge academic ordered to pay back cash from £2.8 million fraud

A Cambridge Academic who fraudulently claimed £2.8 million in government grants has been ordered to pay back some of the money or face another eight years in jail.

Doctor Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi took the money which was meant for developing renewable energy projects and put it in his bank account using fake documents.

The National Crime Agency began investigating him after he was stopped three times trying to leave the country carrying a large amount of cash.

In one case he tried to conceal the cash in a chocolate box to avoid detection.

Dr Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi hid cash in chocolates in order to avoid detection when leaving the country. Credit: National Crime Agency

NCA officers discovered Abdi-Jalebi's companies had made a series of grant applications to fund research.

On a number of occasions Abdi-Jalebi had falsified documents, including invoices, accounts and bank statements, to show what was happening to the money.

Ehsan Abdi-Jalebi fraudulently claimed these grants and took millions from the taxpayer, immediately removing the money to Dubai and Iran and lived a lavish lifestyle. NCA investigators worked hard to establish where the money had been sent so that as much of these taxpayer funds could be recovered as possible. Senior investigating officer Ian Truby, NCA

Stolen money. Credit: National Crime Agency.

Abdi-Jalebi appeared at a confiscation hearing on 19th August where it was determined the benefit from his crimes was £2.1 million.

He claimed the money had been used to conduct research and development work, but this was rejected by the judge, who agreed with NCA investigators much of the funds spent on Abdi-Jalebi's lifestyle.

This included payments towards the purchase of a property near Cambridge and the lease of a Maserati sports car.

Abdi-Jalebi was ordered to pay £1.3 million, the amount the judge found was still available from his crimes .

He will face a further eight-and-a-half years in prison if the funds are not paid within three months, and will still owe the money after that.