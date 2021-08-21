Vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange is moving to new location

The King's Lynn vaccination centre at the Corn Exchange is being moved to a new location.

It has been used for mass vaccinations since the start of the year, but now the venue is opening up for shows and events this weekend (21st and 22nd August) and so it needs to be moved.

As the Corn Exchange opens to the public again, our fantastic vaccination team will continue to deliver jabs to anyone over 16 years of age from the King's Lynn & West Norfolk Council's premises at Shakespeare Barn, St George's Courtyard on King Street. Mike Passfield, Clinical Operations Director, Cambs Community Services NHS Trust

A temporary vaccination bus will be on the Tuesday Market Place from Monday while a new location is fitted out. It will move to the council's offices on King Street, opening in a week's time

Every single vaccination is important and is making a difference. It's incredibly easy for people to get jabbed now and I'd like to remind everyone that vaccinations are our best chance of getting back to doing the things we enjoy most. Cath Byford, Chief Nurse, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

The Vaccination Centre at Shakespeare Barn will continue to deliver booked appointments, and operate as a walk-in venue with no appointment needed: