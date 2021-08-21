Vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange is moving to new location
The King's Lynn vaccination centre at the Corn Exchange is being moved to a new location.
It has been used for mass vaccinations since the start of the year, but now the venue is opening up for shows and events this weekend (21st and 22nd August) and so it needs to be moved.
A temporary vaccination bus will be on the Tuesday Market Place from Monday while a new location is fitted out. It will move to the council's offices on King Street, opening in a week's time
Coronavirus: The latest
The Vaccination Centre at Shakespeare Barn will continue to deliver booked appointments, and operate as a walk-in venue with no appointment needed:
From 9.00 am to 3.00 pm seven days a week
On Tuesday evenings from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.
Parking will continue to be available at the Tuesday Market Place.