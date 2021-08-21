A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing in Cambridge last night (20th Aug).

Police were called at 11.22pm after reports that two men, aged thirty and thirty five, had been stabbed in the Market Square.

The men were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge