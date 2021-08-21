Police forces team up to fight illegal hare coursing across East of England
Police forces across the East of England are joining forces in the fight against illegal hare coursing.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent are part of a new group trying to tackle the crime.
Their agreement removes the force's boundaries and should make it easier to arrest and prosecute offenders across the whole region.
The forces will also be able to share more information between each other about individuals suspected of being involved in coursing.
Sergeant Ryan Hemmings from the Rural Operational Support Team for Hertfordshire Constabulary explained the importance of the move.
Hare coursing traditionally begins in September after fields have been harvested, providing the perfect conditions for using dogs to chase hares.