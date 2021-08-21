Police forces across the East of England are joining forces in the fight against illegal hare coursing.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent are part of a new group trying to tackle the crime.

Their agreement removes the force's boundaries and should make it easier to arrest and prosecute offenders across the whole region.

The forces will also be able to share more information between each other about individuals suspected of being involved in coursing.

Sergeant Ryan Hemmings from the Rural Operational Support Team for Hertfordshire Constabulary explained the importance of the move.

The agreement effectively means that anyone caught committing anti-social behaviour (ASB) related to coursing, say in Norfolk, would be seen as also committing this in Herts. If the same person were to carry on their behaviour in Herts, proactive measures can take place using ASB legislation, and if that same person was to continue for a third time, in say Bedfordshire, a prosecution can commence. Sergeant Ryan Hemmings

Hare coursing traditionally begins in September after fields have been harvested, providing the perfect conditions for using dogs to chase hares.