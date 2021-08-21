Time's up for garden pub with Blackadder theme as Norfolk man moves on

A man who's spent years building a pub in his back garden in Norfolk is having to leave it behind because he's selling up.

Ed Ramsdale, who lives in North Burlingham near Acle, has turned his garden shed into a fully stocked pub, complete with bar, beer pumps and a selection of spirits.

He's called it the Blackadder after the TV character played by Rowan Atkinson. He says having his own pub was handy during lockdown and he'll be sad to sell.

Ed Ramsdale pulls a pint in his garden pub in North Burlingham in Norfolk Credit: ITV Anglia

Edmund Ramsdale, 40, is a paralegal with Leathes Prior in Norwich.

Mr Ramsdale started out with just a garden shed but over the past decade has expanded it creating a fully stocked bar complete with four hand pumps for locally brewed beer, a saloon bar and lounge.

The Blackadder pub is at the bottom of Ed's garden Credit: ITV Anglia

Dedicating it to the TV series he loved – and named Edmund like the Lord Blackadder character – Mr Ramsdale has a large mural of the Rowan Atkinson character on the wall. He’s also got ‘Baldrick’s Bar’ named after the character played by Tony Robinson.

He’s also amassed lots of pub memorabilia from a vast collection of beer mats to old signs.

The pub has a Blackadder theme Credit: ITV Anglia

In fact, nothing has been left out with Mr Ramsdale stocking most alcoholic drinks and even having a good range of pub snacks available from crisps to pork scratchings.

But sadly, time is being called on Mr Ramsdale’s beloved watering hole – with the property he lives in, The Old Post Office, now for sale with a price tag of over £450,000.

David Hinton, senior associate at Brown & Co property agents in Norwich, said: “The Old Post Office is a unique property in its own right...however, what makes it extra special is the fact it comes with its own pub in the back garden."

The pub was a real benefit during lockdown – open all hours for Mr Ramsdale’s family and with no closing time at 11pm.

The pub has been incredible during the pandemic when all pubs were closed. My family and I had many good nights without having to leave home. Edmund Ramsdale, pub owner

Mr Ramsdale says he hopes to create another garden pub wherever he moves next.