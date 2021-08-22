Bereaved mum braves head shave to publicise Suffolk anti knife crime campaign

Play video

The family of Dean Stansby who was murdered outside Ipswich Railway Station in 2017 say the anti knife charity set up by his brother has had an amazing response.

Dean's Mum Lorraine Warren from Trimley St Mary has been raising awareness and money for the Be Lucky Foundation at the Chantry Wellbeing Day in Ipswich.

She agreed to have her head shaved in front of family, friends and visitors to help fund an educational centre for young people.

Lorraine at the start of her head shave Credit: ITV Anglia

Her son Paul says he can't believe how many young people came along to support her and the charity's work.

When we turned up this morning and more and more people were coming, it was electric, I can't explain to you how positive it's been today. It makes me feel like all of this is worth it because doing things like this and having so much positive response makes me realise that the community really does want to change and I'm here to help make that happen. Paul Stansby

Dean Stansby Credit: Family photo

Paul Stansby set up the foundation in his brother's memory - to combat knife crime in Ipswich and the Chantry area.

He praised Lorraine for helping out, and especially for being brave enough to shave her head.

Mr Stansby said he and his colleague Jamie Hart, the treasurer of the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, were not able to take part as they were both already bald.

They will use the money to give young people "discipline in their lives" and have already helped a local boxer get a kid's gym up and running.

Lorraine after the shave - her son Paul hopes the publicity will help raise money for the family's foundation Credit: ITV Anglia

Their other aims include educating young people on the dangers of gangs and helping families affected by violent crime through financial support for counselling and services.

They explained at the moment drug-fuelled county lines knife crime is continuing to plague Suffolk, Ipswich and Chantry.

Mr Stansby thinks to combat it further community events are the most important as it's not just drugs but postcodes that determine how young people feel about each other.

"They think caring a knife they're safe but they're often [stabbed] by their own knives," he added.

The shave took place as part of Chantry's wellbeing day outside Chantry Library. There was also a basketball tournament.