Bereaved mum braves head shave to publicise Suffolk anti knife crime campaign
You can watch an interview with Dean Stansby's brother Paul here
The family of Dean Stansby who was murdered outside Ipswich Railway Station in 2017 say the anti knife charity set up by his brother has had an amazing response.
Dean's Mum Lorraine Warren from Trimley St Mary has been raising awareness and money for the Be Lucky Foundation at the Chantry Wellbeing Day in Ipswich.
She agreed to have her head shaved in front of family, friends and visitors to help fund an educational centre for young people.
Her son Paul says he can't believe how many young people came along to support her and the charity's work.
Paul Stansby set up the foundation in his brother's memory - to combat knife crime in Ipswich and the Chantry area.
He praised Lorraine for helping out, and especially for being brave enough to shave her head.
Mr Stansby said he and his colleague Jamie Hart, the treasurer of the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, were not able to take part as they were both already bald.
They will use the money to give young people "discipline in their lives" and have already helped a local boxer get a kid's gym up and running.
Their other aims include educating young people on the dangers of gangs and helping families affected by violent crime through financial support for counselling and services.
They explained at the moment drug-fuelled county lines knife crime is continuing to plague Suffolk, Ipswich and Chantry.
Mr Stansby thinks to combat it further community events are the most important as it's not just drugs but postcodes that determine how young people feel about each other.
"They think caring a knife they're safe but they're often [stabbed] by their own knives," he added.
The shave took place as part of Chantry's wellbeing day outside Chantry Library. There was also a basketball tournament.