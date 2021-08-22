Police say a number of knives have been taken off the street after people handed in weapons to the organisers of a march in Wellingborough.

They've praised the efforts of anti-knife crime campaigners for getting the community to come together.

But they say if anyone wants to hand in knives, they should pass them directly to police.

The 'Off the Streets' march brought people together to call for an end to weapons and violence on the streets.

Hundreds of people joined the march Credit: ITV Anglia

It was organised after 16-year-old Dylan Holliday was fatally tabbed near Queensway Park earlier this month.

Gan Thayanithy, the Response and Local Policing Chief Inspector for the Northamptonshire North area, said his officers had been working with the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team and North Northamptonshire Council to help the march organisers.

It's really encouraging to see members of the community are doing all they can to get knives off our streets, however, we would urge people to dispose such items safely and securely by handing them directly to the police. Gan Thayanithy, Response and Local Policing Chief Inspector for the Northamptonshire North area

Police say people should wrap knives safely and take them to their local police station. Alternatively, contact police on 101 or online to arrange for them to be collected.

"We welcome this opportunity for longer term work with local residents in taking knives off the streets. We will all be safer and much more successful by working together. "