A seven-year-old boy from Norwich and his three-legged dog are on a mission to clean up the litter in Norwich.

George Goode and Benny have been out every day this month picking up rubbish to protect animals and also to raise money for his parent's animal sanctuary.

It's important because I don't want animals to die and get caught in it. Then they won't be able to breathe anymore. George Goode

George picking litter with his parents and his dog Benny. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Despite his tender years, George is already a passionate animal lover and his parents Jonnie and Lexy run a micro sanctuary that cares for elderly, disabled and unwanted animals.

Among those they've saved is three-legged dog Benny who had a tough previous life in Romania.

Benny was saved from a shelter and had to have one of his legs amputated.

He's very environmentally conscious so he doesn't like the thought of animals or anyone caught up in the rubbish. He also doesn't like the way it looks. Lexy Goode, George's mum

It's wonderful. It's really nice as well to see him giving something back to the community and what has happened since he's started doing this litter-picking is we've just got a lot more involved with the communities, met a lot of people and he's inspiring other people so, yeah, it's absolutely fantastic. Jonny Goode, George's dad

Since starting his sponsored litter-pick earlier this month, George has already raised more than £500.

However, he's not settling for that, and when ITV News Anglia asked George what his ultimate fundraising target would be, he simply said "infinity".