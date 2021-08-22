Boy, 7, and three-legged dog on mission to clean up Norwich's litter to save animals
A seven-year-old boy from Norwich and his three-legged dog are on a mission to clean up the litter in Norwich.
George Goode and Benny have been out every day this month picking up rubbish to protect animals and also to raise money for his parent's animal sanctuary.
Despite his tender years, George is already a passionate animal lover and his parents Jonnie and Lexy run a micro sanctuary that cares for elderly, disabled and unwanted animals.
Among those they've saved is three-legged dog Benny who had a tough previous life in Romania.
Benny was saved from a shelter and had to have one of his legs amputated.
Since starting his sponsored litter-pick earlier this month, George has already raised more than £500.
However, he's not settling for that, and when ITV News Anglia asked George what his ultimate fundraising target would be, he simply said "infinity".