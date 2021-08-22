'Enough's enough': Medical staff on the frontline of gang violence

Watch an interview with Dr David Kirby, A & E Consultant at Luton and Dunstable Hospital
Around a hundred doctors and nurses across Bedfordshire have signed up to a new pioneering training programme to help spot when a child is being exploited by gangs.
The Neon project is a joint venture between the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU), Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Gangsline.
It will teach staff at both Bedford and the Luton and Dunstable Hospitals how to recognise street violence and how to support those affected.
The Neon project continues the VERU's work to raise awareness of these issues across Bedfordshire.
Earlier this year 200 people attended a conference organised by the VERU aimed at parents and carers.
The unit has also delivered training to more than 400 professionals working in areas such as the police, local authorities, health, probation, education, youth offending and residential care placements. More of these briefings are planned from September.
The VERU co-designed the training alongside Sheldon Thomas, founder of the charity Gangsline who works for the VERU's youth intervention specialist (YIS) team. Sheldon has spoken openly about his life as a former gang member.