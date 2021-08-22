'Enough's enough': Medical staff on the frontline of gang violence

Play video

Watch an interview with Dr David Kirby, A & E Consultant at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

Around a hundred doctors and nurses across Bedfordshire have signed up to a new pioneering training programme to help spot when a child is being exploited by gangs.

Enough's enough, we don't want to simply be patching up these young people when they come to us, we want to be part of that solution in breaking that cycle and helping to combat the escalation of violence that is on our streets. Dr David Kirby, A & E Consultant, Luton and Dunstable Hospital

The Neon project is a joint venture between the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU), Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Gangsline.

It will teach staff at both Bedford and the Luton and Dunstable Hospitals how to recognise street violence and how to support those affected.

Staff at Luton & Dunstable Hospital are taking part in the new training programme. Credit: ITV News Anglia

By the time we see them in the Emergency Department, they are possibly at the lowest point in their young lives. This training programme helps our staff to recognise and respond to the exploitation faced by them, allowing guidance and support to be offered to support our role in safeguarding their welfare. Dr David Kirby, A & E Consultant, Luton and Dunstable Hospital

The Neon project continues the VERU's work to raise awareness of these issues across Bedfordshire.

Earlier this year 200 people attended a conference organised by the VERU aimed at parents and carers.

The unit has also delivered training to more than 400 professionals working in areas such as the police, local authorities, health, probation, education, youth offending and residential care placements. More of these briefings are planned from September.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye is backing the training programme. Credit: ITV News Anglia

We are making use of every channel available to reach those most at risk of criminal exploitation and I am delighted to see this investment in helping our doctors and nurses to be a part of the solution to tackling gang violence. It is not always easy to spot the signs of exploitation - even for those being groomed or professionals Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner

The VERU co-designed the training alongside Sheldon Thomas, founder of the charity Gangsline who works for the VERU's youth intervention specialist (YIS) team. Sheldon has spoken openly about his life as a former gang member.