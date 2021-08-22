Witness appeal after man found with 'unexplained injuries' in Newmarket

A man has been found with 'unexplained injuries' in Newmarket.

Police were called at just after midnight this morning (Sunday 22 August) to reports of a man in his fifties lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement in Park Lane.

The man has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where his condition is described as critical but stable.

The cause of his injuries is unexplained, with detectives keeping an open mind as to what may have happened to him.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm last night and midnight and saw or heard anything that could assist the investigation.

Any motorists passing through with a dash-cam in their vehicle are asked to review the footage and contact officers if they have captured anything of significance.