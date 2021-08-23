Drug dealer caught with 34 bags of cocaine

A drug dealer with hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine in his car was caught after he indicated right but turned left in front of police officers.

The officers saw Emrah Gjorgji, 21, driving erratically along Hills Road, Cambridge, at about 11.50pm on 21 December, 2019.

He was driving very slowly with the hazard lights of his Vauxhall Astra on and indicated the wrong way as he turned into St Paul’s Road, where he was pulled over.

Police found £668 in cash and a mobile phone on Gjorgji. He claimed the former was to pay for rent.

They found 34 “deal bags” of cocaine under the driver’s seat and another under the sun visor, along with a small bag of cannabis in the side door. The cocaine had a street value of £850.

Gjorgji, of Grangewood Drive, Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, admitted possession with intent to supply class a drugs and was jailed for two-and-a-half-years at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (18 August).

Detective Constable Kayleigh Fillary said: “Drug dealing is unacceptable and puts other people’s lives in danger.

“We work hard to put people like him before the courts.”