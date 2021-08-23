Norwich City have strengthened their defence with the signing of Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has made 50 appearances for United's first team and can play either left-back or right-back.

Williams has also played for England at under 20 and under 21 level.

He will add some extra competition to a Norwich backline that has already conceded eight goals in their opening two Premier League fixtures.

Williams could make his debut against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play. Brandon Williams, Norwich City

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player," Williams said.

“Everyone has been so welcoming. I’ve really enjoyed my time here already and I can’t wait to meet everybody. I’ve just got a feeling it’ll be a good year.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “Brandon is a young player full of potential. He has already proven that he can perform on the top level and that he is capable of playing for Manchester United. He has many good skills and qualities.

“We wanted to bring someone in who was capable of playing in the full-back positions to strengthen our squad. Brandon has played a lot at left-back for Manchester United, but we know he is also capable of playing on the right side, too.

“With Dimitris Giannoulis we have had only one natural left-back. For that, it’s good to have Brandon in the building and hopefully he can help us achieve our targets.”