Video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

Vets in Norfolk are working round the clock to save an eight-week-old foal set on fire in a "barbaric act of cruelty".

Phoenix is being looked after by Redwings Horse Sanctuary after suffering first and second degree burns across one whole side of his body in a suspected arson attack.

His injuries were so bad, vets didn't know if he would pull through, but after weeks of care, things are now looking up.

I don't think anyone is ever prepared for seeing something like this for real, as opposed to just photos and videos, so I don't know anyone who thinks it is normal to do anything that involves arson, whether it is humans or animals. But to do it to a young foal that is trapped in a stable is beyond the pale, and one can't even imagine the experience he had, going through that. Nicolas de Brauwere, Head of Welfare, Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Redwings is currently responsible for over 1,500 rescued horses Credit: ITV Anglia

Phoenix was found near Sevenoaks in Kent on the 3rd August and lost most of his foal hair and mane, leaving him with incredibly painful sores.

He arrived at the charity’s Horse Hospital in Norfolk last week after spending a fortnight receiving emergency care at Lingfield Equine Vets.

Phoenix is currently wrapped in bandages, and being kept in strict isolation to avoid picking up any infection.

Everyday, Phoenix is bathed in special antibacterial shampoo and dressed in gel to help soothe his burns.

Vets say he is slowly on the mend and are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

Phoenix's condition was very touch-and-go for a few days. Credit: Redwings

The foal has impressed staff at the sanctuary with his determination to get better, but could still succumb to infection and the tissue may not heal as well as hoped.

"His desire to be a normal foal is so strong, so despite his burns if he can do something a little bit cheeky he will try and do it", veterinary surgeon Nicola Jarvis said.

"So he is telling us that he wants to survive, so the initial horror was quickly replaced by the 'right okay, what do we need to do.'

Redwings are funded entirely by donations from the public and are grateful for all the support they have received.

Phoenix has been housed in the neighbouring stable to a mare named Mildred, who is a permanent resident at the Sanctuary, to provide him with company and act as his surrogate mother in time.

“We have our fingers, toes and hooves crossed", Nicola added.

"Phoenix still has a long way to go – while his condition is stable, he is certainly not out of the woods yet – but happily he is eating and drinking well, he appears alert and is super-friendly despite his ordeal. We’re keeping all our fingers crossed for him."