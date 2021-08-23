Repair works are close to completion on the Ely and Peterborough rail line following a collision between a freight train and a tractor last week, which means the line will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday 24 August).

The collision caused extensive damage after the freight train derailed, damaging over a mile of track, signalling equipment and the level crossing infrastructure.

Over the last four days, the freight train and wagons have been removed and Network Rail’s engineers have completed over a mile of track repairs. The final works to the signalling equipment and level crossing infrastructure are progressing well.

Following completion, the line will reopen for start of service on Tuesday 24 August.

Network Rail's infrastructure director for Anglia, Simon Milburn, said:

“We’ve worked solidly for the last four days to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible and minimise disruption this incident has caused to passengers. We are confident that we can reopen the line for start of service tomorrow (Tuesday 24 August).

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we complete these works and we are sorry for the disruption it has caused.”

Just after 9am on Thursday 19 August, a freight train collided with a tractor at Kisbeys user worked level crossing in March, Cambridgeshire between March and Whittlesea stations.

Network Rail is assisting the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) with their investigation to fully understand the circumstance of the incident.

The crash caused three freight wagons to derail and has caused significant damage to the track, signalling equipment and the level crossing.

The train driver and the tractor driver sustained minor injuries.