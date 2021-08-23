Two men charged with attempted murder after double stabbing in Cambridge

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following a double stabbing in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called at 11.22pm on Friday (20 August) with reports that two men, aged 29 and 35, had been stabbed in Market Square.

Both victims were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

Remi Loader, 25, of Cromwell Road, Cambridge has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Jacob Montique, 18, of Mill Road, Cambridge, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both are due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (23 August).