A man who had heroin with a street value of £1.7million in the back of his Honda car has been jailed for five and a half years.

Mohamed Ibrahim was stopped near to the Black Cat roundabout on the A1 near St Neots.

The holdall containing 17kg of heroin Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Officers could smell cannabis coming from the car and carried out a search which revealed 17 kilos of heroin stashed in a holdall on the back seat.

Officers recognised Ibrahim’s car as one associated with drug dealing and the stop proved to be significant... This case shows the importance of intelligence and the public reporting any information they have around drug dealing and suspicious activity and that we will not tolerate this kind of criminality in Cambridgeshire. Detective Constable Matt Smith

The 37-year-old from Dunedin Way, Hayes, London pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cannabis at Peterborough Crown Court.