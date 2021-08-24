Drug dealer jailed after £1.7 million heroin found in car
A man who had heroin with a street value of £1.7million in the back of his Honda car has been jailed for five and a half years.
Mohamed Ibrahim was stopped near to the Black Cat roundabout on the A1 near St Neots.
Officers could smell cannabis coming from the car and carried out a search which revealed 17 kilos of heroin stashed in a holdall on the back seat.
The 37-year-old from Dunedin Way, Hayes, London pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cannabis at Peterborough Crown Court.