Anguished plea from Peterborough woman to save her Afghan relatives
Click here to watch a report by ITV News Anglia reporter Claire McGlasson
Hameeda Hussani can do no more than leave another voicemail for her cousins. When she last heard from them, they were outside Kabul airport unable to get in. As Hazaras, an ethic group long persecuted in Afghanistan, she has no doubt they are in danger.
Hameeda is calling for the UK Government to take swift action and to take in more than the 20 thousand Afghans it has promised.
The Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) helps 4,000 asylum seekers every year, from 53 countries around the world. They’re ready to welcome those able to escape, offering English lessons, benefit claims, social groups and friendship.