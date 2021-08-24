Anguished plea from Peterborough woman to save her Afghan relatives

Play video

Click here to watch a report by ITV News Anglia reporter Claire McGlasson

Hameeda Hussani can do no more than leave another voicemail for her cousins. When she last heard from them, they were outside Kabul airport unable to get in. As Hazaras, an ethic group long persecuted in Afghanistan, she has no doubt they are in danger.

Hameeda Hussani

Constant fear that something bad has happened. The Taliban has always gone around bombarding the universities, schools, healthcare centres, everything relating to Hazaras, they have destroyed and they have killed thousands and thousands of Hazara and we’re fearful that they are going to do the same thing again. If you’re Hazara you’re the first target and you will be killed. Hameeda Hussani, Former Afghan refugee

Hameeda is calling for the UK Government to take swift action and to take in more than the 20 thousand Afghans it has promised.

The Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association

The Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) helps 4,000 asylum seekers every year, from 53 countries around the world. They’re ready to welcome those able to escape, offering English lessons, benefit claims, social groups and friendship.