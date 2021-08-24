More than a thousand people who attended Latitude in July later tested positive for Covid.

The Festival, at Henham Park near Southwold, was the first event of its kind after the relaxation of lockdown rules. It attracted 40,000 visitors from across the country.

Data released by Suffolk County Council shows that 1050 people tested positive for Covid in the days after Latitude. Of those 175 lived in Suffolk.

Latitude Festival was part of an event research pilot by central Government, which set the parameters and Covid guidance for the event... Covid is still circulating in the county and whilst the majority are double jabbed, we cannot be sure that those people around us won’t become very unwell if they catch it. Stuart Keeble, Director of Suffolk Public Health

Festival goers were offered the chance to get their Covid jabs at a mobile clinic and two acts had to cancel because they tested positive before the event.