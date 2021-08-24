Northampton Saints have signed Springbok wing Courtnall Skosan from the Sigma Lions.

The 30-year-old has 12 caps for South Africa to his name, as well as over 100 appearances across the Super Rugby and Currie Cup competitions with the Lions.

Skosan is well known for his explosive pace and an impressive work rate, as well as a sharp handling and kicking game,

Skosan will arrive at Franklin’s Gardens in the coming weeks with Saints’ preseason preparations for the new Gallagher Premiership campaign now in full swing.

He said “I’m absolutely delighted to be taking on a new adventure in England with Northampton Saints.

It is a Club with an incredible history of success, competing in two of the best tournaments in the world in the Premiership and Champions Cup, and I’ve heard fantastic things about how good it is to play at Franklin’s Gardens"

Courtnall Skosan says he's looking forward to playing for Northampton Saints

Growing up in Cape Town, where he was noticed playing Sevens by Springbok legend Chester Williams, Skosan’s break came in Pretoria with the Blue Bulls at the start of his career before making the switch to Johannesburg to play for the Lions in 2014 – winning the Currie Cup one year later, and reaching the Super Rugby final three years running from 2016-2018.

The winger also played for South Africa at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2011, and South Africa ‘A’ in 2016, before his full international debut for the Springboks in 2017.