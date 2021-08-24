People are being urged to keep their distance from seals resting on beaches in Norfolk after a video emerged of a group "taunting" one of the animals.

Footage posted on social media by the Friends of Horsey Seals group showed a man going up to one of the seals at Horsey and chasing it back into the sea.

He was part of a larger group, that also included a young child.

The Friends of Horsey Seals group described his behaviour as "totally unacceptable" and added that the animals will bite if they feel threatened.

"This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable especially as the majority of seals on the beach are pregnant at the moment," a spokesperson said.

"People should stay at least 10 metres from the seals at all times and there are signs which say so."

David Vyse, vice chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, added: "They're wild animals and they will bite.

"Not only that, but they've come out of the water to rest and it's anti-social behaviour when you try to push them back into the sea. It's awful."

Mr Vyse also said that seal's mouths are "full of bacteria" and it's likely you will have to go to hospital if you're bitten by one.

"The seals have to be protected and not disturbed because if you did disturb them the mother would disappear and the pups could be abandoned," he said.

"At this time of the year they're just coming up to rest and we just want to make them have a happier life. They shouldn't be disturbed."