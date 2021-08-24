Weighting game at Whipsnade

Keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, are having to coax thousands of animals, including meerkats, reindeer and rhinoceroses, to step onto the scales for the annual weigh-in.

All creatures, no matter what their size, are having their vital statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of their health and wellbeing. Their weights and measurements are recorded in a database, which helps zookeepers around the world compare important information on thousands of endangered species.

Heidi the reindeer is weighed by keepers Christina Finch and Danielle Hearne Credit: Zoological Society of London

Industrial sized scales are used for the bigger animals like the Greater one-horned rhinoceros Beluki, weighing in at 1650kg. The Zoo’s smallest inhabitants, like butterflies and spiders, required extra sensitive equipment to weigh them accurately.

Greater one-horned rhinoceros, Beluki being weighed by keeper Phil Curzon Credit: Zoological Society of London

With so many animals with different personalities, the zookeepers have to come up with creative tactics to entice them onto the scales, from luring Northern rockhopper penguins onto scales in exchange for their favourite fishy snacks, to encouraging our ring-tailed lemurs to bounce onto the scales for a tasty reward. Matthew Webb, Zoological manager

Northern rockhopper penguin with keeper Claire Mcsweeney Credit: Zoological Society London

Regular weight checks and waist measurements also help to identify pregnant animals, many of which are endangered species that form part of the Zoo’s international conservation breeding programmes.