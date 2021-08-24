Weighting game at Whipsnade
Keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, are having to coax thousands of animals, including meerkats, reindeer and rhinoceroses, to step onto the scales for the annual weigh-in.
All creatures, no matter what their size, are having their vital statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of their health and wellbeing. Their weights and measurements are recorded in a database, which helps zookeepers around the world compare important information on thousands of endangered species.
Industrial sized scales are used for the bigger animals like the Greater one-horned rhinoceros Beluki, weighing in at 1650kg. The Zoo’s smallest inhabitants, like butterflies and spiders, required extra sensitive equipment to weigh them accurately.
Regular weight checks and waist measurements also help to identify pregnant animals, many of which are endangered species that form part of the Zoo’s international conservation breeding programmes.