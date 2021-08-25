80-year-old man from Norfolk jailed for attempted murder after 2019 shooting

An 80-year-old man from Weeting in Norfolk has been jailed for attempted murder.

He was involved in a shooting that took place in Brandon, Suffolk, at around 7pm on Friday the 11th of October 2019.

Kier Huxtable entered the home of a former acquaintance in Pond Lane and shot him with a double-barreled pistol.

The shooting happened on Pond Lane in Brandon Credit: ITV News Anglia

The victim, who was aged 48 at the time, was sitting in his living room talking on the phone to his parents, when Huxtable entered the room and said "this is what you deserve” while pointing a gun at him.

He then proceeded to fire the weapon, resulting in an extensive gunshot wound to his right shoulder, but despite this injury he managed to fight back, managing to get the gun and restrain him before calling for help.

He was assisted by two of his neighbours, one of whom managed to remove the gun from inside the property and the police were then called.

Officers arrived shortly after this and Huxtable was arrested at the scene.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment, having suffered an extensive gunshot wound to his shoulder, which fortunately was not life-threatening. However, there are gun pellets still in his heart which cannot be removed.

Kier Huxtable was charged the week after the shooting. He ultimately denied the accusation of attempted murder but was found guilty of this crime by a unanimous verdict.

He had previously admitted the offence of possession of a prohibited firearm, for which he received a five-year prison term to run concurrently to the 18 years.

The firearm used was an antique design pistol with side-by-side barrels, twin triggers and manual cocking hammers, which needed to be pulled back to make the weapon ready to fire.

Today, 25th August, Hutxtable appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.