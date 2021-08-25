The Church of England has given the go-ahead for the first ever real ale festival to be held in a cathedral and it's taking place from today, 25th August, in Suffolk.

Thousands of ale lovers will flock to Bury St Edmundsbury Cathedral for the six-day celebration.

The event has been organised by the West Suffolk and Borders Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Festival-goers can expect the opportunity to sample more than 200 real ales and 40 ciders.

There's also a sound stage which will see acts like Morris dancers, a Beatles tribute band and a Last Night at the Proms.

It's the 29th time the event has run, but the first time its been allowed in a cathedral. Credit: East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival

Full details of the event can be found on the website.

