Essex teenager plotted a terror attack using 3D printed firearms, court told

A fascist teenager plotted to wreak terror with a 3D-printed gun, a court has heard.

Matthew Cronjager, 18, wanted to bring about a "revolution" based on his racist ideology, the Old Bailey was told.

He allegedly prepared by seeking to produce a firearm using a 3D printer and made plans for a storage bunker for guns. But he unwittingly provided instructions and funds to make a firearm to an uncover law enforcement operative.

Opening his trial, prosecutor Alistair Richardson said: "As of 2019/2020 he held radical, extreme right-wing beliefs. To use his own word, fascist beliefs. He wanted to bring about a change of government by violence.

"He hated people of different colour skin, he hated Jews, he hated Muslims, hehated people of different sexual orientation to his own. He hated Asians who had sexual intercourse with white people."

On his arrest at his Essex home on December 29 last year, police seized a large amount of material demonstrating his commitment to an "extreme right-wing cause", jurors heard.

Cronjager allegedly downloaded a stash of extremist propaganda and manuals of "real and practical" assistance to terrorists, it was alleged.

In April 2019, he downloaded information about explosives, homemade silencersand firearms, jurors heard. Four months later, he allegedly saved a video on his phone of the Christchurch terror atrocity in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed and 40 injured.

The defendant also set up an "online library" for him and likeminded extremists to store propaganda and manuals, it was claimed. Cronjager, of Ingatestone, denies engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts between October 31 and December 19.

He has pleaded not guilty to disseminating terrorist publications through "a library" on encrypted messaging app Telegram. The court was told that Cronjager has admitted four other counts of having terrorist publications.