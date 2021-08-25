New plans to get people walking and cycling in Norwich

The public are being encouraged to have their say on plans to get more people walking and cycling in Norwich.

Norfolk County Council are proposing a number of new changes, which will be funded through the Department for Transport’s ‘Active Travel Fund’.

Segregated cycle lanes could be created on both sides of Ipswich Road between the outer ring road and Newmarket Road.

A new zebra crossing and pedestrian priority footway over the junction with Cecil Road is also being put forward, as well as a 20mph speed limit between City college and St Stephens.

Bearing in mind changes in people’s travel habits during the global pandemic, this is an opportune time to encourage more people to switch journeys to walking or cycling. These proposals will improve access and safety for sustainable modes of travel on this busy route, particularly for those accessing the city college and will directly link with planned improvements for St Stephens Road. Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council

The changes have gone out to public consultation. People can have their say on the proposals by visiting the council’s website.