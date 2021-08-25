Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill has joined Championship side West Brom on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old moved to Norwich from West Ham United last summer and chipped in with five goals in 34 appearances as the Canaries were promoted to the Premier League.

However, following the arrival of American international Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen in recent weeks, he has slipped further down the pecking order at Carrow Road and will now be hoping for regular football back in the second tier.

“You look at the size of the club and everything else that comes with the name West Bromwich Albion, it was something I just felt I had to be a part of," Hugill said.

“I’m delighted to be here and I want to help the club push for their targets. You look at the players in the squad and there’s so much talent and experience."