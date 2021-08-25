Shopworkers in the East call for better protection after facing abuse
Shopworkers across the region are calling for better protection, with nine out of ten in the East saying they've experienced abuse in the last year.
The figures released by retail trade union Usdaw show that in the last 12 months 7 out of 10 were threatened by customers, with one in five victims never bothering to report it.
Many are putting these new figures down to the pandemic - with one worker in Bedford saying she was recently threatened by a man after asking him to wear a mask.
The retail and trade union, Usdaw, surveyed almost 2,000 shop workers over the past 12 months, here's what they discovered:
The Protection of Workers Act comes into force in Scotland on August 24th 2021, making assaulting or abusing retail staff a standalone offence.
Usdaw wants similar rules to come in across the rest of the UK.
Consumer psychologist Cathrine Jansson says while shop workers often get treated with less respect than they deserve because there's a 'level of detachment', it's certainly not acceptable.
