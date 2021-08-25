Shopworkers in the East call for better protection after facing abuse

Play video

Shopworkers across the region are calling for better protection, with nine out of ten in the East saying they've experienced abuse in the last year.

The figures released by retail trade union Usdaw show that in the last 12 months 7 out of 10 were threatened by customers, with one in five victims never bothering to report it.

Many are putting these new figures down to the pandemic - with one worker in Bedford saying she was recently threatened by a man after asking him to wear a mask.

We asked him to please wear a mask, we also supply free masks and he got increasingly verbally abusive, more and more so until i was getting ready to call the police and when he left he threatened to break my arm. Katy Haughey, Assistant Manager, Close Encounters comic book store, Bedford

Usdaw's survey revealed that 92% of shop workers had been verbally abused in the last 12 months. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The retail and trade union, Usdaw, surveyed almost 2,000 shop workers over the past 12 months, here's what they discovered:

92% Workers who had been verbally abused

70% Workers who had been threatened

14% Assaulted

The Protection of Workers Act comes into force in Scotland on August 24th 2021, making assaulting or abusing retail staff a standalone offence.

Usdaw wants similar rules to come in across the rest of the UK.

If we expect shop workers to enforce the law and enforce things like virus protection, and particularly age restricted products, then it's only fair that we should back them up, if they end up being assaulted or abused when they're trying to do that. Doug Russell, Usdaw

The Protection of Workers Act comes into force in Scotland on August 24th 2021, now unions are calling for the same to happen here. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Consumer psychologist Cathrine Jansson says while shop workers often get treated with less respect than they deserve because there's a 'level of detachment', it's certainly not acceptable.

So we should really value those people who are prepared to do those kind of service jobs, but unfortunately we don't, so there's definitely a level of detachment, you look at them as something almost disposable, and therefore there is also a lack of respect in accordance with that king of perception accordance. Cathrine Jansson, Consumer psychologist, Anglia Ruskin University

